Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has joined millions of fans in reacting to Harry Maguire’s impressive dribble in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United defeated Athletic Club 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals, with Maguire playing a key role in the build-up to the opening goal

The England international also scored the decisive goal that secured a 5-4 aggregate win over Lyon in the quarter-finals

Premier League giant Manchester United stands a better chance of reaching the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final after a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Thursday night, May 1.

Midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring with a header, finishing off a flick from Manuel Ugarte following a brilliant run and cross from Harry Maguire, who beat his marker with a skillful dribble.

Daniel Vivian was shown a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity by pulling back Rasmus Hojlund in the box. Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty to double United’s lead.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League match against Athletic Club. Photo by: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese midfielder struck again just before halftime, receiving a pass from Ugarte inside the box and firing home to make it 3-0.

One of the standout moments of the match was Harry Maguire’s dribble past Daniel Vivian to set up Ugarte’s assist, a moment that has gone viral among fans and even caught the attention of retired football legends.

Ronaldinho reacts to Maguire's dribble

World Cup winner Ronaldinho was impressed by the performance of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, particularly his skillful dribble during the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

The Brazilian legend shared his reaction in a post on Maguire's Instagram account, playfully questioning whether Maguire had been watching his dribbling tutorials on YouTube.

The former Barcelona star joked:

“Tell me you’ve been watching my highlights on YouTube!”

Ronaldinho of Brazil in action during the International friendly between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium. Photo by: Clive Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Fans begin Maguire-Ronaldinho comparison

Manchester United fans can’t stop talking about Harry Maguire’s dribble, especially after former AC Milan star Ronaldinho weighed in with praise.

Hayodeji Adedokun said:

"Professor Maguire, last game, he thought our strikers on how to score goals, and today, he has thought our wingers on how to make good crosses… I just hope they both learn from him."

Siraaj Abdirahman wrote:

"We used to think the best winger of all time was Ronaldinho but you proved us wrong #GoatMaquire😂😂."

Von Pepe added:

"The way Maguire handled his downtime is extremely inspiring ... Turned it around and now playing ball like a Brazilian."

De Octillion PerfectPrince Icardi said:

"Maguire, pls accept my apologies for all I have done with your name. I love your spirit."

Azian Junior added:

"Harry Almando Gaucho Maguire is his name."

Aringo Diamond Tiwu wrote:

"I like the way we are all congratulating Maguire same way we criticized him before."

Vaanavio Chrisvaldo Mukandi said:

"Maguire, I really didn't mean all I have said about you in the past,you're the best player of all-time ever."

Achmad Syarief added:

"Maguire will always be remembered as inspiration, motivation and elite mentality."

Niyitegeka Zabron wrote:

"This is the reason why Manchester United is a legendary club it is making headlines allover The world than those playing champions league 🫢 GGMU."

Amorim reacts to United’s win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruben Amorim was delighted with his team's performance as they are dreaming of the Europa League final and could finish a difficult season strongly.

However, he admitted that his team must not be complacent as Bilbao are capable of pulling off the same thing United did at Old Trafford next week.

United remain unbeaten in the competition and could become the second team to win it unbeaten after Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

