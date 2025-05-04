A small, home-built aircraft crashed in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday, setting two homes ablaze and tragically killing both passengers onboard.

A small, home-built kit airplane crashed in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday afternoon, damaging two homes, igniting a fire, and tragically killing both individuals onboard, officials confirmed.

The Vans RV-10 aircraft crashed near High Meadow Street and Wood Ranch Parkway at approximately 2:10 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Small Plane Crashes Killing Two People Onboard, Sets Two Homes Ablaze. Photo credit: Nnehring/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Ventura County Fire Department responded swiftly, deploying around 40 firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Fatalities confirmed in Simi Valley plane crash

Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd announced at a news conference that the pilot died in the crash, with a passenger later confirmed as deceased.

In a statement, the fire department added, “Simi Valley PD, in coordination with the medical examiners office, has verified there were two passengers in the aircraft, both of whom were fatally injured in the accident.”

Firefighters contain blaze as residents escape unharmed

Although two homes were damaged, Dowd stated that individuals inside at the time of the crash were not injured.

Witness Shelby Joice, who lives across the street, recounted to ABC News that she and her mother initially thought their own house had been hit. “All of a sudden, we heard a big crash and our entire house started shaking. We actually thought something crashed into our house,” she recalled.

Joice described seeing a "big, massive fireball" and thick black smoke rising from the wreckage.

Flight path and investigation underway

The FAA reported that the aircraft had departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was en route to Camarillo Airport before the tragedy occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, working in coordination with the FAA to determine the cause of the accident.

Simi Valley’s location and ongoing response

Simi Valley is situated approximately 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities continue to assess the damages caused by the crash while investigations proceed.

Further updates are expected as officials release more details on the incident.

Small Plane Crashes Killing Two People Onboard, Sets Two Homes Ablaze. Photo credit: Alexskiba/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng