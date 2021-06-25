Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to drag married men who go about with other women who are their spec

The actress noted that some men get married to God fearing women because of society and turn them to baby making machines

The mum of one also asked why such men keep deceiving themselves knowing well that they have kept a side chic outside

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia recently shared a post where she heaving tongue lashed married men who are unfaithful to their wives.

She urged them to stop deceiving themselves by getting married to good women knowing that the exact person they want is outside.

Etinosa gets people talking on social media Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Marry your spec

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the mum of one disclosed that some men would get married to a particular type of woman just to please family and society.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Such me would then go on to rent expensive places for their exact drewm woman who matches twhm in every way.

The actress questioned why they can not just marry their spec and build their home in love and happiness instead of pretending all over the place for society validation.

She also noted that a lot of men rolling in pretence and hypocrisy cause themselves and their partners grief with their actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Actress Etinosa calls out the pretenders and hypocrites in marriages Photo credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

A lot of people had different opinions concerning Etinosa's post, read some of the comments below:

Shoppersflaircity:

"Let he who is without sin cast a stone."

The_tegz2:

"Throw the whole table away!!"

Officiacici:

"She’s making a great point."

Adeoluolatomide:

"All what she said is the truth!"

Seundreams:

"You're always an expert when it is not ur story."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Etinosa's second marriage packs up

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia confirmed the break up of her second marriage on social media.

The actress spoke on the issue after a blogger Stella Dimokorkus shared the news on Instagram. According to Stella, Etinosa's marriage to her husband called Ighorosa packed up due to irreconcilable differences.

It was also noted that the actress has moved back to Lagos with her five-month-old daughter.

Source: Legit