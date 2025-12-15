A former Flying Eagles player has sent a bold message to the Super Eagles coach ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Eric Chelle included the former Nigeria U20 star among five uncapped players selected for the continental tournament

Nigeria is targeting a fourth AFCON title and has been drawn in a group alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda

A former Nigeria U20 star has sent a strong message ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The 35th edition of the continental tournament is scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, across nine cities in Morocco.

Nigeria has shifted its focus to the AFCON after failing to qualify for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup following the 2022 edition.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be eyeing their fourth title at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

The Super Eagles were eliminated by DR Congo in the African playoffs, losing 4-3 on penalties after Semi Ajayi missed his spot kick.

Head coach Eric Chelle released his final 28-man squad exactly one week and two days after unveiling a 54-man provisional list.

The final selection blends experience with youth and includes five uncapped players: Ryan Alebiosu, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Usman Muhammed, Salim Fago Lawal, and Tochukwu Nnadi.

Lawal scores versus HNK Rijeka

Uncapped Super Eagles player Salim Fago Lawal scored in Istra 1961 1-1 draw against HNK Rijeka in the Round 17 HNL clash on Sunday night, December 14.

According to SofaScore, the former Mavlon forward scored in the 5th minute, after Rijeka failed to save the ball from a shot outside the penalty area.

Four minutes later, the visitors leveled up with a goal coming from Luka Menalo.

The match was eventually interrupted and suspended due to dense fog, bringing proceedings to a premature halt.

Lawal's strike was his seventh goal of the season before joining the Super Eagles camp ahead of the friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt, per Transfermarkt.

New Super Eagles invitee Salim Fago Lawal scores his seventh goal of the season for his club side NK Istra ahead of the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: ANDRES LARROVERE/AFP.

Fans react

@yinkus4real2019 said:

"It’s always good to give some new guys a chance. That was how Westerof took Amokachi to Algiers 90 after watching him play at the ECOWAS cup. We all know what followed. I am glad we have some new faces in the team."

@igbankeboy wrote:

"He is the Julius Aghahowa in the making. Been long since we saw this kind of explosive striker."

@AnyIyke added:

"We've always clamoured for progression of players from the youth level to the senior national team. The situation where most of the players in the youth teams disappear afterwards speaks a lot about our developmental system. It's refreshing seeing him & Tochukwu Nnadi progress to."

@waleshabie730 said:

"I told people who cared to listen, I watched the guy first hand, I was with the scouting and management team, for some months around the guy, he's prolific and dangerous."

Chelle picks new Super Eagles captain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle named Wilfred Ndidi as the new Super Eagles captain ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Besiktas midfielder has been the stand-in on-pitch skipper for most matches where Ekong was named on the substitute bench, which happened a lot of times during his final days, similar to how he took over from Ahmed Musa.

