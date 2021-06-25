Talent manager Kara has taken to social media to reflect on the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show that she has been watching

The beautiful manager stated that she is not impressed by the character of most of the female ex-housemates

Kara said she doesn't care how much the ex-housemates make or how beautiful they are but that they lack morals

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian talent manager identified as Kara said the Lockdown ex-housemates are covering their bad attitudes with beautiful outfits and makeup.

According to her, she is not impressed with them at all.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Talent manager Kara talks about BBNaija reunion show. Photo: @theladykara

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Kara blasts ex-housemates

The talent manager stated that the ex-housemates are putting the show that made them popular in a bad light.

"I am so not impressed by your favourites… I don’t care how much money they make or how much exposure they get. It is sad that such bad morals are now mainstream. … they are valued not on common sense but on how much money they seem to have or what moneybag they are associated with. Is this the new normal?

"Bring respectability home instead. Get good management advice. Represent this Big Brother brand that brought you out of obscurity. Uphold values youth can actually be fans about and emulate... How do your parents feel with your mess?"

Read her full post below

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

How people are reacting

A lot of Nigerians agreed with what Kara said.

jahmaderod:

"You’ve said it all, FACTS. I was so embarrassed watching the reunion as If I was there or they were related to me smh."

aeroplanebyebye:

"@theladykara You're utterly right but it's quite unfortunate and ridiculous that this generation has lost it."

topman_tech:

"FACTS ONLY. Show me any truer words than what she said on this particular issue .. I'll be waiting..."

kunlereal:

"Most of them didn’t even exhibit this type of behavior in the house, means they were pretending. Only few are consistent in their behavioral characters.. so disappointed in Dorathy."

Media personality slams ex-housemates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nenny B expressed how she felt about the BBNaija Lockdown reunion. She asked if there were still decent girls in Nigeria.

The media personality, on her Instagram story, asked if there are girls who carry themselves with grace and not confidence in stupidity.

Nenny then told Nigerians to stop supporting what should be rebuked in the name of speaking out with boldness.

Source: Legit