"Defections Threatening Nigeria's Democracy": CHRICED Speaks

Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) , warned that defections to the APC were pushing Nigeria towards a dangerous one party rule

, He cited Zimbabwe Russia Cameroon and Kenya as examples where one party dominance led to economic collapse unrest and human suffering

He accused the National Assembly and judiciary of enabling defections and weakening democratic checks while urging Nigerians to resist the drift

FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED), has warned that Nigeria is experiencing a perilous drift toward one-party rule, driven by defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zikirullahi, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 15, said:

"Defections Threatening Nigeria's Democracy": Human Rights Experts Speak

Source: Twitter

“Governors, senators, and House of Representatives members who rode to power on opposition platforms are now being coerced, bribed, or pressured into joining the ruling party.

“This is not political manoeuvring, it is the slow march toward a civilian dictatorship cloaked in democratic garb," Zikirullahi said.

Lessons from global one-party states

Highlighting historical precedents, Zikirullahi noted that nations such as Zimbabwe, Russia, Cameroon, and Kenya suffered severe economic and social consequences under one-party dominance.

He cited hyperinflation, civil unrest, and widespread human suffering as common outcomes when democracy is undermined.

“Politicians often defect not for better governance but to secure personal survival and access to state resources,” he added.

High-profile defections raise alarm

Since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC have shocked observers. Notable examples include Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and Rivers State Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

“These defections are about personal aggrandizement, survival, and greed, not competence or citizen welfare.

“Opposition strongholds are collapsing while the ruling party consolidates power," Zikirullahi said.

Legislature and judiciary implicated in weakening democracy

The human rights expert criticised both the National Assembly and judiciary for failing to act as checks on executive power.

The National Assembly has approved defections without scrutiny and silenced opposition voices, while the judiciary has legitimised defections through partisan rulings.

“When opposition is silenced, when the legislature becomes a rubber stamp, and when courts seal corruption, dictatorship arrives not with guns, it arrives with applause,” Zikirullahi warned.

Zikirullahi highlighted the consequences for citizens if Nigeria continues on this trajectory, including worsening poverty, increased insecurity, mass migration, the collapse of social services, and psychological despair among the populace.

“When governance prioritises defections over citizens, more Nigerians will flee abroad, ordinary households will suffer, and trust in democracy will collapse,” he said.

A call to action for Nigerians

The human rights advocate urged civil society, media, judiciary, and opposition parties to resist the erosion of democracy.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to demand accountability and ensure the survival of a multi-party democratic system.

“History teaches us that unchecked power breeds chaos, disasters, and human casualties.

“The future of Nigeria depends on the courage of its people to resist the march toward one-party dominance and insist on a democracy that truly serves the people," Zikirullahi concluded.

Source: Legit.ng