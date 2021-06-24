Martin Njogu married Jenniffer in 2005 amidst opposition from her family but they were determined to fight for their love

Things in their union started changing when Jenniffer got into a horrific road accident that almost claimed her life

She spent over 70 days in the hospital and all this while, Njogu stuck with his wife and took care of her as she could barely do anything for herself

However, the woman recovered, got back to work and received more than KSh 7.4 million (N28,305,258.08) from an insurance company and a road accident claim

She started cheating, later dumped him and started living with another man whom she had hired as her driver for her hospital trips

When he got married to his now ex-wife Jennifer Mutua in 2005, Martin Njogu never imagined his marriage would hit rock bottom and leave him with painful wounds to nurse

Martin Njogu opened up to TUKO.co.ke on how his ex-wife cheated on him after she received millions. Photo: Martin Njogu.

Source: UGC

Though their union faced a lot of opposition from the beginning, especially from Jennifer's family, the two lovers fought for their love with all that they had to ensure that nothing comes in between them.

Their union was blessed with two children, according to Njogu who detailed how their love turned sour amidst painful and relieving transitions.

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke, the father of two narrated that everything was moving smoothly until his wife got involved in a grisly road accident in 2014.

He said she escaped death by a whisker after sustaining life-threatening injuries that saw her hospitalised for over three months.

In his words:

"It was very scary as she lost a lot of blood in the accident. I secured blood for her at Embu General Hospital and after life saving transfusion, she became stable and I transferred her to the Nairobi Hospital."

She would spend the next 71 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in life support as she had suffered multiple organ failure.

Njogu said for all those days she was admitted at a Nairobi hospital, he would travel all the way from Embu to check on the love of his life.

She later improved and was discharged to go home and since she was still weak, he spent much of his time taking care of her as she could hardly do anything by herself.

He said:

"I fed her, changed her diapers and even took her for physiotherapy walks so that she could get better. I really wanted to see her okay and back on her feet again. After some time she recovered and went back to work. Shortly after her resumption of work, she was transferred to another branch."

Marital troubles

After recovering and getting back to work, Njogu's relationship with his wife started getting strained.

Njogu claimed that indifference surfaced and deepened when his wife was paid KSh 4 million (N15,300,139.50) by an insurance company as compensation for injuries sustained during the accident.

He disclosed that, Jennifer used the money to secretly open a company which she employed her siblings.

He would learn that his wife had gotten the KSh 4 million (N15,300,139.50) from a friend with whom they attended church together.

In his words:

"Remember during her hospitalisation I suffered a lot. Even arranging for a fundraiser at Isaac Walton Inn in Embu to cater for her hospital bills which stood at KSh 17.2 million (N65,790,599.87)."

In 2016, the 44-year-old later lodged a road accident claim on behalf of his lover and again, in 2019, the court awarded her a lumpsum of KSh 3 million (N11,475,104.63).

He said:

"I have never been involved in the disbursement of this payment even after my efforts during her tribulations."

Cheating scandals

According to Njogu, Jennifer began having an affair after receiving the money and subsequently deserted their matrimonial home.

Njogu said that, courtesy of a court order obtained by the ex-wife, she together with her relatives swept their house clean.

He narrated:

"That day I slept on the floor as she came with brothers and police and carried everything. I drank water with a soda bottle that night, I remember. Afterwards, she filed for divorce which materialised in 2020."

She got into a relationship with her now-current husband whom she had hired as her driver for her hospital trips when she was sick.

The father of two, who has since remarried, said he is more hurt that he cannot access his children as their mother filed a custody case in which she also won.

He said:

"She was given custodial rights by the court in 2018 but she has been using every guise and craft to prevent me from seeing the children given that I have access and visitation rights."

"All I know is that my children love me so much and miss me but they can't have access to me but I have opted to remain calm and collected."

He added that he's been made aware that Jennifer has initiated a case seeking division of their matrimonial property in which she demands all the assets.

Efforts to reach Jennifer for her side of the story did not bear much fruit as she indicated she was not interested to comment on the matter.

She neither confirmed, nor disputed that she had initiated a legal claim to property in her previous marriage.

After Jennifer's refusal to share her side of the developments, her current husband called TUKO.co.ke reiterating that they would not comment on matters touching on their marriage.

