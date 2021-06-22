Do good without expecting recognition and accolades will follow you, so they say

That was the case with nanny Nikolina Nyigo who did her job so passionately that the young man she raised from childhood stopped his wedding to shower her with gratitude and accolades

This was followed by an emotional moment as members of the audience lined up to gift the good nanny with money and outfits

At a wedding in Tanzania, a groom stood up to give his vote of thanks to those who had made his event successful.

As it turned out, the firstborn in a family with two sons had an important guest in the audience; the family's long-serving nanny, Nikolina Nyigo.

The groom informed the audience that Nikolina Nyigo raised him from the tender age of two and only left after he completed high school.

He explained that as much as their parents nurtured the two boys into the men they are, the nanny's role cannot go unnoticed.

Raised by the Nanny

According to him, 80% of who they grew into can be attributed to Nyigo because she stepped into the role of parenting them when their biological parents were held up with work.

He announced:

"I was only two years old when she was employed by my parents to take care of us. She took care of with so much passion that she essentially became our second mom."

The emotional groom added that Nyigo would go on to stay with the family for so many years that she only went away after he had completed high school.

Gifts for the Nanny

It, therefore, touched a deep part of his heart when he heard that she had attended the wedding and figured he needed to do something as a form of thanksgiving.

"I cannot fully pay her for all that she did for us, but I have friends whom I'm requesting to support me gift this lady who sacrificed a big part of her life for us," he continued.

The groom was overwhelmed with emotional tears as the audience lined up to give Nyigo monetary gifts.

"My brother and I not only love you so much but are also grateful," he concluded.

