Divinar Joseph boasts of the gift of having successfully brought forth and raised quadruplets

As much as it has not been easy, the little ones have grown up well and are celebrating their fifth birthday today

She also revealed that she was initially meant to be a nun, but everything changed when she was on campus

On this day five years ago, Divinar Ogari Joseph went to labour and popped out four girls; Lara, Lyanna, Libby, and Lisa.

Two of them, Lara and Lyanna were born weighing 1.6kgs and had holes in their hearts which forced them to stay in neonatal care for a month before discharge.

Divinar Joseph's quadruplets pictured alongside their cousin Jasmine with whom they are inseparable. Photo: Divinar Joseph.

At the end of it all, a total bill of KSh 6.2 million (N23,606,032.33) had been accrued but both mom and her babies were in good health.

A Five-Year Rollercoaster

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng's Hillary Lisimba, Divinar revealed that it has been a rollercoaster ride bringing up the bundles of joy.

To begin with, the private school teacher has had to always employ two house helps because the burden can be overwhelming for one.

She said:

"The biggest challenge is sickness. Sometimes they all fall sick at the same time."

According to Divinar, the most trying moments are those when they all fall sick at the same time. Photo: Divinar Joseph.

The Nun Dream

Perhaps, the one unknown fact in the story of Divinar and her quadruplets is that she was meant to be a nun from a very young age.

This is due to the fact that she was largely raised by her aunt (dad's sister) who is a nun.

She revealed:

"I have lived in the convent almost all my life and even enrolled to be a nun, but then I joined campus and, somehow, got a boyfriend."

With her plans of being a forever nun nipped in the bud, her story changed and her mind started embracing a new idea; marriage.

After campus, she broke up with the young man and not long after met Joseph, the man who would become her husband and father of her children.

From a nun in the making to a mother of quadruplets, Divinar enjoys the joys of motherhood. Photo: Divinar Joseph.

No regrets

Divinar is quick to add that she does not regret the turnaround as she's been blessed to bring forth such beautiful girls, and four at the same time.

She currently runs a parenting group on Facebook where fellow parents share different experiences with raising their children.

As the little ones celebrate their fifth birthday today, Divinar looks back with nostalgia and gives thanks to God for the gains, lessons, and milestones.

