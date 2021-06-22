Phyllis Wanjiru was living in pitiable conditions in a mud-walled home and she did not even have a toilet

A group of well-wishers was touched when they visited her home and saw the deplorable conditions that she was in

On Sunday, June 20, the old woman could not conceal her joy after the well-wishers and villagers convened at her home for the grand opening

A half a century ago, Phyllis Wanjiru left her marriage after frustrations in the union because she could not bear children.

She went back to her village in Murang'a county and began her life in a mud-walled shanty which the community helped her build; she did not even have a toilet.

A few weeks ago, various journalists and well-wishers visited her humble home and were touched by the pitiable conditions she was living in and they were even sadder that she had lived in the deplorable conditions for more than 50 years.

That is when an initiative to build her a decent home began with many, who were moved by her plight, contributing towards the construction of the elderly woman's new home.

And on Sunday, June 20, Phyllis could not hide her tears of joy as the well-wishers and villagers convened at the compound of her newly-constructed house for the grand opening.

Journalist Victor Kinuthia who was among the brains behind the project posted heartwarming photos of the Sunday event on Facebook and it was telling that the elderly woman's face was glistening with hope.

"Later in the afternoon, we handed over the house to our beloved shush Phyllis. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the project. May God be praised forever," he posted on his Facebook page.

Phyllis' reaction

Speaking during the handing over of her new home, the grandmother recounted how she lived in horrible conditions for many years.

"I have lived with a lot of troubles. Sometimes, I could not even get food. My house was almost collapsing and I also did not have a toilet," she told Inooro TV.

"I am so happy because of what these people did for me. I am just so happy," she added.

