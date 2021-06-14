Janeth Alexander Areth began working at a strip club at a very young age due to the accommodation issues that bedevilled her

The 23-year-old was however assisted out of the place by a stranger who enrolled her in a barbing training where she acquired the skills

Janet has so far trained 15 girls and has been earning her living as a barber for the past two years

Janeth Alexander Areth is proudly a boss of her own after acquiring skills as a professional barber.

The 23-year-old lady has also impacted lives as she has trained 15 girls at no cost to them.

But Janet had struggled in the past as things weren't so good then.

She told BBC News Pidgin in an interview that she had worked at a strip club some years ago.

Janet irrespective of her ugly past said she is optimistic about the future being great for her.

How she met a stranger at a strip club who changed her life

The professional barber recounted that she had ventured into working as a waiter at a strip club due to accommodation challenges she had at that time.

She stated that one fateful day, a male customer had se*xually harrassed her which made her slam a POS equipment on his head.

One thing led to another and she came in contact with a stranger who not only enrolled her for training on how to cut hair but assisted in getting her established.

