A man has caused huge commotion and dazzled internet users with the incredible things he did with his body

The man showing great body flexibility folded his body into half and even did push-ups with his legs across his shoulder

In the incredible video shared online, he went on to roll like a tyre much to the delight of on-lookers

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man set has set social media buzzing following his amazing body talents.

The unidentified man, in an Instagram video by @isaacfayose showed impressive body flexibility. One would think he is without bones.

Man stuns the internet with unbelievable body flexibility Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

The talented contortionist started with a quick flip with his head and progressed to a hand push-up with his legs hanging across his shoulders.

He went on to roll across the road like a tyre as the thrilled crowd impressed by his display hailed him.

@queen_abiodun_ogunnika reacting to the performance wrote:

"If this man is abroad he would have make a lot money with is talent."

Who is a contortionist?

According to Wikipedia, contortion acts usually involves circus acts, street performers as well as other live acts.

People who show great physical flexibility are referred to as contortionists. It

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Young medical student impresses with rare body flexibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian medical student had stunned many with his unique body flexibility.

The 23-year-old who hails from Ihitte Uboma in Imo state has been a contortionist for over 10 years now. He discovered he had a great deal of extreme physical flexibility and could bend and twist his body into unnatural positions at the age of 8.

Since then, he has had performances and exhibitions in many states to the admiration of crowds and has a growing fan base.

The naturally-talented contortionist earned the nickname "Rubber boy" from friends when he acrobatically bent in half, folding his spinal cord in the process, and returned to his original human position, all within two minutes.

Source: Legit.ng News