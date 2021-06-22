A video making the round has shown the funny and unbelievable moment fathers struggled with carrying babies on their backs

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by a lady, the men all on corporate made funny attempts before eventual success

One of the fathers however needed the assistance of a woman who showed him how mothers do the carrying of babies with wrappers

In commemoration of Father's day which was celebrated on Sunday, June 20, funny and memorable videos capturing fathers' activities as well as time with their kids surfaced on social media.

One of such was a video of fathers in a challenge of carrying kids the way mothers do it.

One of the men needed assistance from a lady to put the baby on his back successfully Photo Credit; LinkedIn/Omojeminiyi Damilola

In the video shared on LinkedIn by Omojeminiyi Damilola, three men on similar corporate wears can be seen with a baby each and a wrapper.

In an hilarious sight, they then attempt to place the kid on their backs and support the effort with a wrapper.

One of the men couldn't do it on his own

It was observed that the man on the far right, struggled greatly with the process and needed the assistance of a woman to firmly place the kid and tie the wrapper.

Reacting to the video, a LinkedIn user named Elvin Otavie Nicholas Baba remarked:

"Lol, this is funny."

Father inspires many as he carries child whose mother is at the hospital on his back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that adorable photos of a father carrying a baby on his back had gone viral.

According to a Twitter user named Dlanga who shared the story, the mother of the child was in the hospital.

Dlanga wrote on Twitter:

"His wife was in hospital recovering from an operation, so he goes everywhere with his son. He does not leave him with a female relative because he says, “Ngum ntanam.” The child is his and so his responsibility.

"I asked why he didn’t wrap him around with a shawl and he told me it was too hot. If it’s hot for him, it’s also hot for the child. So he just uses his arms to balance him instead."

