A young Nigerian man threw caution to the wind as he showed off his fast dance moves in the church

The man's flexibility astounded many online who said that he must have been dancing from his childhood

There were people who stated that his act is an expression of how happy he really was to be worshipping his God

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian man has shown that he was so much in tune with the praise and worship song playing in the church.

In a short video shared by Ayo Ojeniyi on Facebook, the man danced with great energy without minding who was looking at him.

The man's moves got people applauding him online. Photo source: Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

He didn't need shoes to dance

To make his dancing free from impediments, the man was without shoes as he found a space amid the congregation.

The dancer displayed different kinds of hip-hop moves. Nobody could match him during his performance.

His dance video gathered many interactions on social media with several comments. There were those who found his act really funny.

Watch the video below:

Happiness can not be hidden

Below are some of the reactions:

Ibraheem Akinpelu said:

"He must be dancing senator first born."

Attamah Chiedozie said:

"Happiness is the key for a healthy living. God help me so that I can help myself to be happy always Amen. I just need to be happy."

Ebenezer Onabanjo said:

"This one nah pikin wey Ade dancer born for outside wey he refuse to collect."

Gabriel Adewumi Adegoke said:

"Happiness can not be hidden, you have to express it in one way or another way."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A lady took control of the dance floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride in a viral video took charge of her wedding and called the shots on the dance floor. She became the leader everyone followed.

When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers. Nobody could measure up to her energy. She really came prepared.

Name the dance moves rocking the Nigerian/African hip-hop industry. The lady did everything and perfectly so. She is a delight to watch.

Source: Legit