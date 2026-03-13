A Nigerian woman went viral after she was almost deported on the same day she arrived in Canada due to missing physical copies of her travel documents.

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after she was nearly deported on the same day she arrived in Canada at the airport.

The lady, identified as @jenny_ofca, shared her experience in a TikTok video. She narrated how some avoidable mistakes almost caused immigration officials to send her back to Nigeria.

Narrating her story, she said she travelled to Canada from Nigeria to study, but carried a lot of luggage, hoping to display her "big girl lifestyle" she had in Nigeria, despite her brother's warning.

“I had lots of clothes, shoes and bags. In my head, I was going to continue the same lifestyle I was living in Lagos,” she said.

The event started when she decided to put all the important documents she would need upon arrival in Canada into her luggage during the airport check-in.

According to her, the bag contained her key travel documents. It had her Letter of Acceptance, visa approval letter, and other documents.

Lady shares how she almost got deported

Upon arriving in Canada, she said immigration officials immediately requested the documents during border clearance. Unfortunately, she no longer had physical copies with her because they were inside the checked luggage, this action almost had her deported.

"Unknown to me, I was going to see the border services in Canada before taking my bags. So I felt, it's the bag first before going to the border services. Everything was cool, calm.

Went through... um, Canada, got there, I was waiting for my bag, I didn't see my bag. They said I needed to see border services. That was where the issue started."

Her behaviour also raised suspicion when she delayed approaching the immigration officer assigned to her. She admitted she had attempted to avoid a female officer because she believed a male officer might be more willing to listen to her explanation.

This action reportedly made immigration officials suspicious, leading them to further question her.

Luckily, after reviewing her responses and verifying her details (she provided them with soft copies of her documents), the immigration officer eventually allowed her to enter the country.

“He told me, ‘You can go.’ I even had to ask again to be sure I heard him correctly,” she said.

The TikTok user said the experience taught her a major lesson about travelling with important documents.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady who almost got deported

Some of the comments are below.

khngSmart said:

"Confidence is everything, and always staying positive no matter the situation."

W/Nozkid commented:

"Thank God it’s not US POE even if I know you’d still go through because you prayed but it would been harder fr."

DNS Stitches1 wrote:

"I'm saying all these words in my head, but it's very hard for me to say them out😂, go girl. very beautiful."

Nigerian lady who was almost deported, speaks

