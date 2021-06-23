DJ Cuppy has announced her plans to make music despite the reception her first album got on social media

The billionaire daughter said she's been nervous about making new music because she felt lost in her direction

Nigerians gushed over the Jollof On The Jet crooner as many shared lovely emojis in her comment section

DJ Cuppy recently shared how she felt when her first album came out and it was criticised by Nigerians.

The Jollof On The Jet crooner said she's been nervous about making new music since then.

DJ Cuppy returns to the studio. Photos: @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy and Bristish singer Donaeo

Cuppy also noted that she also felt lost with her direction since but all that changed recently.

Sharing a cute photo with British singer Donaeo, the Nigerian artiste said he got her back in the studio.

According to Cuppy, she is about to make tunes with a legend.

The singer's fans and followers took to her comment section to shower her with beautiful compliments.

adeboyx:

"Always great to see you posting and coming up with New things."

preciousadekanmi:

"Bring it on much."

steveman_shotz:

"Can't wait."

biue.berry:

"my vibe queen."

DJ Cuppy shares fun things about herself

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer opened up on private matters in a question and answer segment she held on Instagram.

Cuppy who is known to always indulge her fans stated that she learned how to pole dance by constantly practising, and as proof, she put a short clip of herself working the pole in her pink penthouse.

Another fan asked if the Gelato crooner knows how to twerk, to which she also shared a clip of herself doing her best in front of a mirror.

