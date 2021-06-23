BBNaija star Tolanibaj recently got Nigerians talking with her uncouth attitude at the reunion show

A lot of Nigerians took to social media to drag Tolani while commending her former friend Vee for keeping her cool

The Lockdown star has now taken to her Instagram page to address the people slamming her on social media

BBNaija star Tolanibaj does not seem to be fazed by the things Nigerians are saying about her on social media.

This was after she reacted rudely and called Vee unprintable names on live TV. Vee's calmness throughout Tolani's outburst earned her praises from Nigerians.

Tolanibaj asks if Nigerians are not tired of talking about her

In a video she shared on her Instagram story, Tolani said she woke up and saw that Nigerians were still crying about the matter.

In another post, the reality star used a popular slang which means that the dragging will get to everybody.

To show that she is not pained by the insults she's been getting online, Tolanibaj shared a throwback video of Bobrisky saying that insults don't kill.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react again

Tolani's reaction even got Nigerians teasing her again.

symply_august:

"Be sincere u neva expected the outburst u got on social media. U expected we all to hype u and hail u. Aunty Pele u lost, Now u won pretend like e no pain u."

theberrysurprises:

"Why are you wearing glasses if you are not the one crying?"

kpuntir:

"Let her remove her glasses let’s see something."

itsposibabe:

"She tot she was going to win ni."

tokio_121:

"You are the one still crying, with your cheap sunglasses to protect your tears."

What I ordered vs what I got

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolanibaj shared a hilarious photo of an outfit a tailor made for her.

The reality star posted the original style and the recreated version which looked nothing like it, side by side.

The initial design had a thigh-high opening with an off-shoulder and statement sleeves, while the one made for Tolani with a white fabric barely had a cut and looked like it was handstitched together.

She obviously looked disappointed as she posed with the ugly version of the dress of her dreams.

