- Singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy recently held a question and answer segment on her Instagram story channel and her fans sent in their requests

- Cuppy revealed to her followers that she became good at pole dancing because she constantly practised

- The singer also touched on her mental health struggles in the past and how she gets by every day

Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire kid, DJ Cuppy recently opened up on private matters in a recent question and answer segment she held on Instagram.

Cuppy who is known to always indulge her fans stated that she learned how to pole dance by constantly practising, and as proof, she put a short clip of herself working the pole in her pink penthouse.

Cuppy while answering questions from fans on Instagram revealed she can pole dance. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Another fan asked if the Gelato crooner knows how to twerk, to which she also shared a clip of herself doing her best in front of a mirror.

A curious fan who wanted to know more personal details asked if the singer had at any point been depressed about life or any of her relationships.

She replied by revealing that she had battled depression in the past but learnt to take care of her mental health.

Cuppy also said that depression catches up on even the strongest of men.

Check out the singer's replies below:

DJ Cuppy indulges fans on social media Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Temi meets Cuppy's dogs

DJ Cuppy acquired two new dogs and fans on social media gushed over how cute they looked.

Cuppy’s sister, Temi Otedola, was also not left out in feeling awestruck by the cute dogs, Dúdú and FünFün, especially after she got to meet them.

The billionaire daughter took to her verified Instagram page to share adorable snaps of her spending time with the dogs.

Cuppy has been known to refer to her dogs as her children and it did not seem out of place when Temi called them her nephews in the caption of her post.

