A short clip showing an adult feeding a child with a funny deception of an outstretched chicken has got people talking

To get the baby to accept her food, spoons of her meal are quickly deposited into her mouth just as she is expecting the meat

Parents who commented on the video spoke about their kids and how they were once fussy eaters who do not take food easily

The video of a kid being fed her food with a funny trick has gathered massive reactions and views on LinkedIn.

In the clip shared by Richard DiPilla, a fried chicken lap is placed in front of the baby. Whenever she opened her mouth to eat the chicken, another hand scoops her food in her mouth.

The baby was spoon-fed instead of the chicken. Photo source: LinkedIn/Richard DiPilla

It really worked

The trick worked each time it happened in the video. There were people who said that the baby may have trust issues when she grows up.

Some people said that it is cute, saying the baby does not have any idea that she is being cheated.

The clip has over 68,000 views as at the time of writing this report. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Moin Ahmed said:

"This is why people have trust issues."

Tr. James Kimila said:

"This looks like what most governments do to their citizens."

Alka Talwar said:

"Richard DiPilla..ha ha ..I recall doing this with my son..distracting him and then spooning in the food that he was avoiding as he was a real fussy eater as a baby."

Dr. Ajaz Ali Shah said:

"Really funny best way for feeding..."

A kid and his banana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of an unnamed kid eating a banana has become a viral sensation online.

Despite the fact that the little boy was not talking, many just could not help admiring him. In the short clip, the kid focused his attention on his fruit and at short intervals looked at the camera.

After almost every bite, he made faces at whoever was behind the camera with meaning-packed expressions that may mean that he was enjoying his meal and not ready to share.

