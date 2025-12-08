Chizzy Alichi and her family are excitedly looking forward to this year's Christmas celebration, as she recently shared a video showing their preparation

The heartwarming clip captured the Nollywood actress, alongside her husband and their son, setting up their Christmas tree

The video comes months after she and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Fans and celebrities reacted to the family's Christmas tree

With barely a few days to Christmas, Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her family, like many across the world, patiently looked forward to celebrating it in style.

On Sunday, December 7, Alichi shared a fun video showing how she, her husband, Chike Ugochukwu Mbah, and their son, Kenechukwu, set up their Christmas tree ahead of the festive season.

This year's celebration is a unique one for the actress and her husband, as it marks the first time they will celebrate Christmas as parents.

Sharing the video on her social media pages, she wrote,

"Set our Christmas tree with us… My favorite season."

Recall that in April 2024, Chizzy Alichi and her husband welcomed their first child together. The actress shared the good news with photos from the hospital while disclosing that her newborn was a boy.

She also revealed that their son, Kenechukwu, arrived prematurely at 30 weeks and spent 25 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The actress described the period as the “most difficult time of my life,” which was marked by medical complications, hospital stays, intense prayers, charity, and tithe giving.

The video of Chizzy Alichi and her family setting up their Christmas tree is below:

Reactions to Chizzy Alichi's Christmas preparation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Ochimana Christiana Eleojo said:

"My teeth no gree close ooo e come be like say na me be the Christmas tree wey dey de decorate I’m a lover of beautiful things abeggg."

Ada Billions commented:

"Small thing una don kiss The kisses no even sweet Mitcheew"

Precious Chioma wrote:

"Singles in the house hope we are breathing well?"

Duru Chidinma Emmanuela said:

"OMG E don reach your turn, you turn Christmas tree to love tree."

Onwuegbu Judith wrote:

"Una go do break Christmas tree,,,weldon na you first do this challenge for nigeria."

Kwelex Info wrote:

"Na every year una dey buy Christmas tree ni... Una dey cook am, what happen to the ones use previously."

Nearest Essien wrote:

"Even Jesus wey we celebrate no kiss,but na kiss u want take wound me,u go carry another belle this Christmas."

