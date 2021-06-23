A political science professor, Ibrahim Umara, at the University of Maiduguri has shown off his large harvest of onions

People praised Ibrahim for his humility at exploring farming despite his high academic qualifications

In the snap, he lay on the heap with a satisfied look and without caring if sand would stain his cloth

With the way prices of food keep shooting through the roof these days, farm produce may just be the new oil, and agriculture could see renewed interest.

In a Facebook post by Adamu Bello on Facebook on Saturday, June 19, he wrote about how his lecturer, Ibrahim Umara, had a big harvest.

Ibrahim Umara posing with his harvest. Photo source: Aminu Bello

He is so humble

He said despite Ibrahim being a famous political science lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, he took farming seriously.

After the professor had harvested his onion, he lay on the heap in the trunk of a pickup vehicle as he posed for a photo.

Adamu suggested that the man's act of humility at showing off his harvest is a lesson in itself. Many people had many things to say as they thronged his comment section.

See the Facebook post below:

God bless his hustle

As at the time of writing this report, the post has over 700 likes with more than 150 comments and many shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eledo Vincent asked:

"More grace sir. How long does onion stays to be harvested after planted?"

Baba Addini said:

"God bless your hustle sir."

Rabtee Robaani said:

"Aamin... That's what is making us not to live simply n enjoy the life a little: Atom of pride is still within us. May God make it easy."

Muraina Adetunji Olaleye said:

"Hard work and simple life are solutions to most of our problems. These are what we should learn from this noble Prof."

King Dalah Jr. said:

"Only degree some people will change walking steps."

Another Nigerian farmer became popular

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian farmer, Goddey Ehiwarior, whose story once went viral for his large barn of yam spoke about his pastoral life.

In a video interview, the man who has seven wives said that he learned farming from his father since he never had the opportunity of going to school.

Goddey stated that he has over 100 acres of farmland where he also plants things like melons and cassava.

Source: Legit Nigeria