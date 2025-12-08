Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldo left indelible footprints in the game of football, especially with their incredible skills and trickery

The pair played together at French club Paris Saint-Germain, sharing the midfield for one season and leading the team to the UEFA Intertoto Cup

They once traded tackles against each other during an international friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Samba Boys of Brazil

Jay Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho are arguably two of the most skilful footballers who graced the football pitch.

The pair were the definition of pure talent, who both exhibited trickery, vision, balance and scored wondrous goals.

They were partners for one season at French club Paris Saint-Germain, leading the team to the UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Jay Jay Okocha solidified his status as a dribbling icon when he played against Ronaldinho in 2003. Photo: Martin Rose.

Source: Getty Images

After an incredible spell with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, Okocha moved to France in 1998, joining the Ligue 1 giants. It was in his last season with the Parisians that Ronaldinho arrived from Brazilian outfit Gremio in 2001.

While Okocha scored 20 in four seasons across competitions for the club, Ronaldinho failed to find the back of the net in two seasons before his departure.

Speaking on Okocha's talent, Ronaldinho said:

"Jay-Jay Okocha, wow! that man made the football listen to him. At training, we would watch him doing a freestyle, whatever he wanted to do, the ball would do it."

The Nigerian legend also opened up about his relationship with the Brazilian star, saying he was like an older brother.

Okocha told Oma Sports:

"I was already a household name at PSG when he came, and PSG was his first team in Europe or outside Brazil, and he was 20 years old,” Okocha told Oma Sports.

"So, of course, it takes a while for one to settle in to learn about new cultures. Yes, at some point, I was a bit like a senior brother, talking to him and encouraging him because his talent was obvious for everyone to see.

"But sometimes you need time to adjust. That was where I played a role, and I'm glad that he appreciated."

When Okocha played against Ronaldinho

The legendary showcase of skill took place on June 11, 2003, when Okocha battled Ronaldinho in the Nigeria vs Brazil friendly, per Soccernet.

That game is remembered as a magical display of individual talent, solidifying Okocha's status as a dribbling icon and Ronaldinho's emerging global superstardom.

Nigeria hosted the Brazilian national team as the country inaugurated the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

It ended 3-0 in favour of the South Americans, but it was a show of two skilful greats as Okocha and Ronaldinho displayed mesmerising skills, stepovers, and trickery.

Ronaldinho played against Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha during an international friendly in 2003. Photo: Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Frankfurt recall Okocha's goal vs Oliver Kahn

