An audio recording of Joseph Aloba's lawyer discussing Wunmi has surfaced online amid the DNA saga

In the post, the lawyer was on a live stream with a man and spoke about his findings regarding Wunmi and the DNA test

Fans reacted to the clip, sharing their observations about the lawyer, Wunmi, and the best way to resolve the DNA issue

Joseph Aloba's lawyer, has made allegations against the widow of late singer Imole Ileriouwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The controversy centres around a DNA test that the late singer's father requested Wunmi, his widow, to take.

Wunmi had shared an update about the DNA test, claiming that her father-in-law was making undue demands regarding it.

In an online post, a man conducted an Instagram live session with the lawyer, where he discussed Wunmi and the DNA situation.

According to the lawyer, Wunmi allegedly conducted a secret DNA test but is hiding the results, even from the court.

He mentioned that he informed the magistrate about the test and suggested that Wunmi was trying to keep the results confidential.

Lawyer makes allegations against Wunmi

In the audio, lawyer Ogungbe questioned Wunmi, asking if Mohbad was truly the father of her son. He further added that if the late singer was indeed the father, why was she hiding the DNA test results.

The legal representative also claimed that Wunmi was manipulating the narrative in court.

It is important to recall that last year, Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, known as VDM, claimed that Wunmi had taken a DNA test.

He explained that actress Iyabo Ojo was aware of the test and that they were trying to alter the narrative in public. VDM speculated that the late singer Mohbad might not be the father of Wunmi's son.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to lawyer's utterance

Reactions have trailed what the lawyer said during the live recording. Many slammed him and asked her family to settle their matter without involving fans of the singer. However, a few supported what he said and dragged Wunmi. Here are comments below:

@saintgysko shared:

"For her doing secret DNA Thant's means she didn't even trust herself. Na wow."

@seniormanjero reacted:

"The fact she’ve refused to do DNA is suspicious and needs to be questioned."

@busolamiii_ commented:

"Why her DNA dey take affect you, didn’t you state the terms and condition you want for DNA??? go and conduct your own na leave the young woman alone."

@yettyfat4 wrote:

"Its none of your business Mr lawyer. She owed you no explanation. Focus on the suit you customer file and make it done."

Source: Legit.ng