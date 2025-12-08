President Tinubu Honours NPA Boss Dantsoho With Top Award for Maritime Modernisation
- Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho received the NEAPS Award for Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernisation and Global Competitiveness
- The presidential award recognises public officials who demonstrate exceptional service and impact in the maritime sector
- Dantsoho has attracted global investment in port modernisation and strengthened Nigeria’s influence in international maritime organizations
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, received national recognition at the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS)
The event held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday, December 7, 2025,
Dantsoho was presented with the Award for Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernization and Global Competitiveness.
The NEAPS Awards—an initiative of the Presidency administered through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation—celebrate public officials who demonstrate outstanding professionalism and impact in their respective roles.
Dr. Dantsoho’s recognition highlights his notable contributions to the maritime sector, including significant efficiency reforms that helped drive Nigeria to a trade surplus through unprecedented export growth.
His leadership has also advanced the development of the National Single Window (NSW) via the Port Community System (PCS), strengthened global investor confidence in port modernisation projects, and elevated Nigeria’s standing in international maritime circles.
These achievements are further reflected in Nigeria’s leadership roles—such as the presidency of the Port Management Association of West Africa (PMAWCA), the vice-presidency of the International Association for Ports & Harbours (IAPH), and the nation’s return to the influential Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)—all accomplished with the guidance of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.
