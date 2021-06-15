The House of Representatives put COAS Farouk Yahaya through a screening exercise on Tuesday, June 15

The process was presided over by the chairman of the House committee on Army, Babajimi Benson

During the screening, the Nigerian Army chief vowed to do his best in giving Nigerians a more habitable country

Abuja - The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Magor-General Farouk Yahaya was on Tuesday, June 15, screened by the House of Representatives.

According to Babajimi Benson, the chairman of the House's committee on defence, the screening is coming at a critical period when Nigeria is battling multiplying forms of insecurity.

Giving a charge to the NA's boss, Benson called on him to do his utmost to deal with terrorists and bandits who are making life unbearable for innocent citizens, The Cable reports.

In response to this, Yahaya said his agenda is to change the narrative of security in all parts of the country, Punch also reported

He noted that he knows what it takes to deliver quality service and achieve the desired result with years of experience in the career.

Moreover, Yahaya promised the lower legislative body that he will foster synergy with other security agencies in the anti-terrorism war.

“I believe that I have the requisite requirement by the grace of God to now provide my services in this office of the chief of army staff if so confirmed.

“What I brought is the certificate of experience and commitment I have had all across my career. Throughout my career, I have been appointed as at when due. I am determined to provide my best having known what is required to achieve result.”

Meanwhile, as part of his Democracy Day speech, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, June 12, explained why insecurity was rampant throughout Nigeria.

President Buhari stated that back in 2015 Nigerians voted him into office with the hope and strong confidence that he would put an end to terrorism, banditry, and violent crimes.

The president said he worked based on such trust and dealt with armed criminals and insurgents in the northeast who fled the region because of the heat from the military.

