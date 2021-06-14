President Muhammadu Buhari has largely stayed away from the media since he assumed office in 2015

The decision of the president had attracted severe criticisms from Nigerians who accuse him of being distant

The president, however, surprised many Nigerians recently by granting two major interviews the same week

FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, one of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides, on Monday, June 14 said some people were disappointed to have seen his principal in interviews and broadcast last weekend.

Away from his usual style, President Buhari had in quick succession granted interviews to Arise TV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The move had stunned some Nigerians as the president has been largely media-shy since he came into power in 2015.

Buhari and his new love for the media

Speaking on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme monitored by Legit.ng, Shehu said:

“The largest section of Nigerians are satisfied and happy to having seen the president animated, real-life, capable and exuding that confidence and capability to govern well but that obviously would have disappointed some people, who in their view, nothing good can come out of an administration in which they are not a part of.”

The presidential aide had earlier quoted the president as saying he remains an unapologetic believer in devolving power to the Nigerian people.

Shehu posted the comment on his official Facebook page, adding that the president says the contentious issue of restructuring, true federalism, or devolution of powers remains a constitutional matter, with which only the National Assembly can deal.

He said President Buhari made the comment when he received members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council.

Making clarifications about the interviews

Shehu had earlier said that President Buhari's comment during an interview with Arise TV was not targeted at Tinubu.

Buhari in the interview that aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual sitting in the comfort of their home in Lagos, with many Nigerians saying the statement was a subtle shade at Tinubu.

Shehu, however, distanced the president from what he described as a malicious campaign using the point he made to drive a wedge between Buhari and a staunch ally.

In a related development, President Buhari says members of the APC are already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

Buhari made the statement on Friday evening, June 11, during an interview aired on NTA which was monitored by Legit.ng.

He said the ruling party intends to remain in power for as long as possible, adding that he hopes to leave behind a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

