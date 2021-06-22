President Muhammadu Buhari's associates, followers, and supporters are unrelenting in their support for him

Over the years, those who have identified with the president have remained his loyal supporters against all odds

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says those who are in awe of the president admire his qualities

FCT, Abuja - The senior special assistant, media, and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the superstar of Nigeria's democracy.

Shehu made the comment on Tuesday, June 22 while speaking at the launch of a book attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja titled 'The Buhari in Us.'

Garba Shehu says President Buhari has outstanding qualities. Photo credit: Aso Rock

Book on Buhari a job well done

The presidential spokesman described the book as a compendium of President Buhari, adding that the author of the book, Abdullahi Haruna, has made the job of the president's spokespersons easier with the contents of the publication.

His words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari is the superstar of Nigeria's democracy. President Buhari is somebody who people are craving to follow because they love him because he is marked by qualities.

“He harbours qualities, he carries with him qualities that no other Nigerian leader, so far, has those qualities. I am not going to speak to you about those qualities, because what you need to do is to read this book being presented today.

“It tells you all the stories about this leader who is so courageous, so honest, so trustworthy. A president who is not enamoured of the trappings of office. A president whose mind is to ordinary folk in this country. The poor and the downtrodden.

“People will be amazed by the contents of this book when they read it because it tells you who their president is. It brought the spotlight on President Buhari, and as his spokespersons, I and Femi (Adesina), we want to say this book makes our job a lot easier.

“I have no hesitation in recommending to all of you in this room and the entire Nigerian population that they should buy this book and read it because it is a compendium of President Buhari. I congratulate the author.”

A renewed and energetic president

Recall that Mallam Shehu had last week said some people were disappointed to have seen his principal in interviews and broadcasts recently.

Away from his usual style, President Buhari had in quick succession granted interviews to Arise TV and the Nigerian Television Authority.

The move had stunned some Nigerians as the president has been largely media-shy since he came into power in 2015.

Mallam Shehu had earlier said that President Buhari's comment during an interview with Arise TV was not targeted at Tinubu.

Buhari in the interview that aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual sitting in the comfort of their home in Lagos, with many Nigerians saying the statement was a subtle shade at Tinubu.

Mallam Shehu, however, distanced the president from what he described as a malicious campaign using the point he made to drive a wedge between Buhari and a staunch ally.

