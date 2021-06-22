Instagram comedian Pankeeroy narrated how joblessness led him like many other Nigerian youths to the entertainment industry

The computer science graduate said he is not leaving comedy anytime soon but he is still hopeful of working as a computer scientist

Pankeeroy said he has carved a niche for himself as a comedian on Instagram and YouTube and also earned a decent living through it

Social media comedian, Pankeeroy, has emphasized the role of the entertainment industry in easing the country’s unemployment situation by providing a place of succour for the teeming young Nigerians who graduate from universities every year without hope of a job.

Pankeeroy, real name Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, avowed in a chat with Legit.ng:

“Show business has been the saving grace for millions of Nigerian youths who are given opportunities to live a decent life without resorting to crime.”

Speaking further he said:

“I am a living example of the usefulness of show business. Since I graduated from the university in 2019, I did not have to go looking all over the places for a job that is non-existing. I have carved a niche for myself as a comedian on Instagram and YouTube and I have so far earned a decent living and achieved respectability in society.”

Pankeeroy who graduated from Redeemer's University with a bachelor's degree in computer science, further stated that he is not quitting his comedy gig on Instagram anytime soon.

“I don’t see myself doing anything else aside from comedy for the time being. So far, being a comedian has been paying my bills, I get better every day and fans keep asking for more of my videos,” he said.

Looking back at how he got into the comedy circuit, Pankeeroy, asserted that he is happy that his natural talent has been of use to him while at the same time not foreclosing the possibility of someday working as a computer scientist as he was originally trained in the university.

“Nothing gives me joy than the realisation that I am not wasting the talent God has given me,” he said, “At the same time, I would not want my years in the university to be a waste. I daily put my computer scientist knowledge and skill to use, but someday, I hope to do something big in that direction, perhaps as an entrepreneur.”

