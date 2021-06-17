Delta State University are in the news after a copy of their recent examination paper made rounds on social media

This is as the examination question was set after a popular Instagram comedian identified as Black Kamaru

The creative writing question which was allotted 30 marks had an interesting instruction which the students were mandated to follow in answering it

Popular Instagram comedian Black Kamaru was the face of an examination question in the recently conducted examination in Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

A photo of the examination question was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and generated hilarious reactions

The question which featured the 'so you want to@ot_da_modiste reacted to the question paper saying:

see crazy' slang crooner was allotted 30 marks.

The composition of the examination question

The examination question in part bearing the face of popular Instagram Comedian Black Kamaru read thus:

"Scrutinise this picture, and deduce a theme subject matter. Organize your well thought interpretation into an epistemologically fitting creative composition.

"The title of your piece must suffice as a fitting caption."

@oti_da_modiste reacted to the question paper saying:

"Even me that studied English and Literary studies do not understand all that grammar."

@juvenile212 remarked:

"Na why Robert Kiyosaki warn us say school na scam. How this one wan take make us billionaires?"

@classicizzyy said:

"It’s a creative writing , I should be able to pen down something."

