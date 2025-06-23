Protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms occupied the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, ICPC, and CCB in Abuja

They demanded the immediate resignation of the CEO of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed over an alleged $5 million scandal

The convener of the protest, Dan Okwa, gave a list of the allegations against the NMDPRA boss on Monday, June 23, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms are demanding the immediate resignation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), for alleged misappropriation of over $5 million in public funds.

The protesters stormed the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja to make their demand.

Protesters accuse the NMDPRA boss of misappropriation of public funds. Photo credit: Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms

Source: UGC

The protesters alleged that Ahmed used the money to fund his children's education in elite institutions abroad, including the European University in Montreux and Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland.

The convener of the protest, Dan Okwa, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The protesters claimed that Ahmed's actions are unethical and that he should be held accountable for his actions.

They demand Ahmed's immediate suspension, coordinated investigations by relevant agencies, subpoena of financial records, and prosecution with full asset recovery if allegations are proven.

"Fourth, we demand prosecution and full asset recovery if these allegations are proven. Every property, account, or investment obtained with misappropriated funds must be confiscated. The law is clear. If found guilty, he should be removed from public service and prosecuted under the Criminal Code, the ICPC Act, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and the Code of Conduct Bureau Act. We are not looking for scapegoats — we are looking for justice. No more closed-door settlements. No more soft landings.

"Finally, we demand urgent and far-reaching reforms within the NMDPRA. This scandal reveals a deeper rot in the system. The agency must undergo a complete operational audit. Regulatory decisions must be digitally tracked, procurement procedures must be published online, and appointments must undergo rigorous vetting."

The protesters vowed to continue protesting until justice is served and reforms are implemented within the NMDPRA to prevent similar scandals in the future.

Group storms NMDPRA office, demands CEO's suspension

In a related development, A group, under the auspices of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria (YPFN), has urged the federal government to immediately suspend the NMDPR boss, Ahmed, over an alleged financial scandal.

The Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria (YPFN) wants the federal government to suspend the NMDPR boss, Photo credit: YPFN

Source: UGC

The group, through its co-ordinator, Felicia E. Daniels, made the call on Monday at the headquarters of the NMDPRA in Abuja, saying Ahmed's tenure has been stained by grave and substantiated allegations of corruption, abuse of power, regulatory compromise and a total betrayal of the Nigerian people.

"Engr. Ahmed is at the centre of a massive financial scandal involving the alleged diversion of over $5 million in public funds," Daniels said.

"This is not just unethical. It is potentially criminal. The law is clear. Public officials must declare all assets. Public officials must not benefit from any advantage that compromises their impartiality. Public officials must not divert public funds or use the privileges of office to enrich themselves or their families."

The group further claimed that, under Ahmed's leadership, NMDPRA issued permits for the importation of diesel with sulphur content as high as 2,000 parts per million, 40 times the standard allegedly recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme and enforced by most African nations.

"This is poison. It is toxic to our lungs. It is toxic to our environment. It is a death sentence for urban dwellers inhailing polluted fumes every single day. And still, no sanctions were issued. No fuel importer was held accountable. No company was blacklisted," the group said.

Asking Ahmed to resign, the YPFN said the NMDPRA "may still have the title", but he has "lost the moral mandate."

"If you believe in integrity, you should resign today. If you believe in justice, you should subject yourself to investigation. If you believe in Nigeria, you should step aside and allow the truth to come out.

"But if you do not resign, then we, the Nigerian people, must make it clear: we will not accept your continued stay. We will not allow the NMDPRA to become a haven for elite impunity. We will not let this matter die in silence," the group added.

NMDPRA is in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership’

Recall that a group of 22 civil society organisations passed a vote of confidence on the NMDPRA boss, Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

The group said there is no need for panic as the NMDPRA is in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership.

The groups listed some notable achievements recorded in NMDPRA under Ahmed's leadership since assuming office.

NANS, NAPS Make U-Turn on NMDPRA Protest

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) made a dramatic U-turn over a planned protest.

The NANS public relations officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, said it discovered the issues earlier raised do not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within the NMDPRA.

NAPS cited the need for constructive dialogue and responsible engagement with the NMDPRA leadership, rather than resorting to protests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng