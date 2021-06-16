Popular Nigerian music star, Wizkid Ayo Balogun, seems to have put in work in a studio and is ready to drop a new hit

The much-loved singer took to social media to alert fans about new music that would be dropping in about a week

According to the Made in Lagos star, the track was going to blow the minds of his fans as he made them anticipate his new work

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, is not resting on his oars after the huge success of his recently released album, Made in Lagos.

In a new series of posts on social media via his Instagram page, the Essence crooner disclosed to fans that he had new music in the works and it would be released in a week’s time.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Grammy-winning singer shared a video of himself vibing to the song with fast-rising music producer, P Prime.

Wizkid to release a new track produced by P Prime in seven days. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he reiterated that the track would be dropped in seven days.

See the post below:

Not stopping there, Wizkid also took to his Instagram story to continue to whet his fans’ appetites with the yet to be released track.

He revealed that the song would blow their minds after it is dropped in seven days. Wiz added that it was produced by P Prime.

See a screenshot below:

Wizkid's yet to be released track was produced by P Prime. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof chilling with Wizkid and P Prime

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, also shared a video of himself chilling with Wizkid and P Prime and the singer used the opportunity to remind fans about the upcoming track.

See below:

Fans showed doubt that Wizkid will release music in 7 days

Read some of the comments from fans below:

Humble__311:

"7days fit be 7years or 7months."

Ynfasasi:

"Lol 7 days na 4 weeks for starboy oh we no dey use the same calendar."

Lyn4shizzle:

"When he talks everyone is gon listen ❤️."

Official_paullin:

"Starboy don vex oooo ❤️❤️"

Hotboytinny:

"Starboy 7days na 8 weeks."

Nice one.

Wizkid sings and dances to Davido's music in new video

The question that must have been on everybody's mind when a video of Wizkid dancing to Davido's featured song Ke star is: "is the perceived industry beef now over?".

In the short video which was shared on Davido's Insta story, the Made in Lagos crooner stylishly covered his face with his two palms as he danced to the song.

Men in the background chorused "Ko wo le", a line from Davido's verse on the Focalistic's hit track. After some seconds, Wizkid joined in singing as he raised his cup up to show the vibe is real.

Source: Legit