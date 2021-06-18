A video recently made the rounds of Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Burna Boy, getting angry at some unknown individuals

It was gathered that the music star got upset after the men insisted on following him to a video shoot location

Burna Boy was seen angrily walking away from the location as some of his crew members quickly ran after him

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, was recently spotted losing his cool in a new video that made the rounds on social media.

A video showed the Grammy-winning star storming off after he was made upset by some guys.

According to reports, the men had insisted on following the music star for a video shoot, something he obviously wasn’t fine with.

Singer Burna Boy was reportedly held back from fighting some men. Photos: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It was claimed that Burna Boy was stopped from fighting with the guys.

In the short clip, the singer and his crew members were about to board a boat but he angrily stormed off as some of his guys ran after him, perhaps to stop the confrontation.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans react to the news:

The short clip soon made the rounds online and internet users shared their take on it. Some people commented on the singer’s move to fight the men.

Read what some of them had to say below:

H_a_u_w_a:

“Forget Grammy. My Burna is a mad man.”

Heatherlovesafrobeats:

“This is why you shouldn’t try to attend things you are not invited to.”

Bshizzle70a:

“Advice this dude that you don’t physically fig.ht people who have nothing to lose. It’s not smart.”

Theintimatesplace:

“But how many can he fight? ”

Exvibes:

“What if he fights and they beat him up? Just asking.”

11thdrip:

“This guy no de take nonsense one reason I Like him.”

Oluwaadoings:

“Make this Burna seff dey calm down.”

Interesting.

Burna Boy warns people off his men

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that the top singer shared an intimidating video where he boasted about himself and his gang.

In the short clip, Burna only puffed on a cigarette and accompanied the snap with a caption where he simply wrote:

“7 gang = 0 losses.”

In the continuation of the video, the music star captioned it with a stern warning where he advised detractors that it would be better for them to skydive without a parachute than to mess with him and his guys.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Nigeria