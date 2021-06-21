Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to fearfully alert the public after receiving series of life-threatening messages

The movie star disclosed that an Instagram user had been sending her threatening messages for a while even when she had no idea who they were

Badmus shared some of the dangerous messages she had received from the troll as she cried for help from the general public

Popular Nigerian movie star, Eniola Badmus, recently had cause to worry after receiving series of disturbing messages from a particular Instagram user.

The internet user who is suspected to be hiding under a fake name, Fiy_liaw, had sent Eniola Badmus messages where he threatened to look for her and shoot her among other things.

The actress who was obviously disturbed by the situation shared a screenshot of the troll’s profile as well as some of their messages.

Actress Eniola Badmus calls for help as troll continues to threaten her life.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, Badmus explained that the person constantly wrote to her to say different things even when she had no idea who they were or had any wish to do so.

The movie star then asked the public to come to her aid.

She wrote:

“Happening right now......This person constantly writes me and say different things to me.......I don’t know him and do not wish to know him members of the public Egbami ooooooooo @fiy_liaw.”

See the post below:

Fans react to the disturbing post

The actress’ call for help went viral on social media and fans reacted to her post in different ways. Read some of their comments below:

Reina_eloisaa:

“Jesus , why would someone send u this the threat is too much , please don’t take it slow .”

Jennifer.chibueze:

“Hmmmmm be careful mama ohhh.”

l.tobiloba:

“Don’t be surprised it may be a close circle that envy her success. Frenemies.”

Fashion_magicblog:

“She shouldn't be calm about this.”

Theofadaplace:

“On this Obasanjo’s internet sha, I have learnt to read from both sides before I take a side. Those words come from an angry place like a reaction to something. Are we sure you haven’t exchanged words before you chose to screenshot a convenient part of the chat .”

Nawa o.

Tonto Dikeh says she misses old self after being attacked by troll

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently reacted kindly to a troll who threatened her and her son, King Andre.

The movie star prayed for the troll rather than lambaste them. She also mentioned how her old self, Poko, would have reacted differently.

According to Tonto, her old self would have looked for the troll and beaten them up.

