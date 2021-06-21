Popular veteran Nollywood actress, Abeni Balogun Fausat, popularly called Madam Saje, recently impressed fans online

The movie star, who was seen lifting heavy weights in a now-viral video on Instagram, disclosed that she wants to build muscles

A number of internet users reacted to the impressive video with many of them praising the actress for her strength despite her age

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian movie star, Abeni Balogun Fausat, known by her stage name, Madam Saje, appears to be very fit despite her age, going by a trending video on social media.

The veteran actress recently shared a video of herself on her verified Instagram page where she was seen lifting weights.

In the short clip, the 62-year-old movie star made the heavy weight seem light after she crouched to lift it up and was able to raise it a couple of times. Onlookers who were obviously impressed continued to cheer her.

Madam Saje lifts heavy weights at age 62. Photos: @sajetiologa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption of the video, the movie star explained that she was trying to grow her muscles so as to punish offenders.

In her words:

“Trying to build up my muscle so that they can rush me if you do anyhow you go receive 50 blow.”

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from fans

It wasn’t long before the short clip went viral on social media and had internet users sharing their hot takes. A number of them were quite impressed by the actress’ strength. Read some of their comments below:

Bo.dy.lon:

“This woman is actually the funniest actress I’ve seen.”

Domingo_loso:

“Women like this are very strong, this is small compared to the heavy load they carry when they are hustling for their daily bread to feed themselves and their family.”

Iam_obailukan:

“Her body go tell.”

Orfega007:

“This alone motivated me ..I’m heading to the gym right now.”

Isimeh_:

“Make nobody find mummy trouble o.”

Unusualwendy:

“Wow this woman strong ooo❤️.”

Nice one.

54-year-old actress Bukky Wright hits the gym

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress, Bukky Wright, was excited to start working out again after staying away for a month.

In posts on social media, the 54-year-old actress said that she stopped working out during the month of Ramadan even though she was tempted to do so.

The movie star then hailed her colleagues, Kate Henshaw and Lepacious Bose, who have been known for keeping fit at all times.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit