Nigerian self-styled celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently had his friends and others in stitches over a video of him getting a massage

The plus-sized socialite was seen lying down without a shirt on a football field as a masseur massaged his body in a way onlookers found amusing

A video of the funny massage session made its way to social media and a number of celebrities found it amusing including top singer Davido

Popular plus-sized Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently left numerous fans on social media amused after a video of his massage session made the rounds.

The self-styled celebrity barman was seen lying down without wearing a shirt on a field as he was getting a massage.

In the short video, a masseuse was seen giving the socialite a body rub while popular footballer, Emenike, and other onlookers laughed at the funny sight.

In the caption of the funny video, Chiefpriest claimed his friend, Emenike, set him up.

He wrote:

“Chai !!!! @emenike_9 Why You Set Me Up ? #CelebrityBarMan #DrEzeMuo.”

See the funny clip below:

Celebrities and fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest's funny massage video

After the video was posted by the celebrity barman on his page, it didn’t take long for other people to agree that it was a hilarious clip.

A number of celebrities such as Davido, Peruzzi, Pretty Mike, DJ Neptune and more, took to the comment section to express their amusement.

Read some of the comments below:

Davido:

“Lmao.”

Deejayneptune:

“Na Hennessy full that belle .”

Poco_lee:

“See Earth oooo.”

Peruzzi_vibes:

“Wetin Dey really sup?”

Interesting.

