A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has gone public with the breakup message her boyfriend sent her

She received the emotional breakup message on WhatsApp a few days after arriving in the North American country

Mixed reactions followed the breakup message that the lady was sent, with many showing her support

A young lady, @gloria.ayeni, has reacted on TikTok after her boyfriend ended their relationship a few days after she moved to Canada.

She displayed the breakup message he sent her on WhatsApp, and lamented that she had gone through heartbreak and racism in less than a month of her relocation.

"Only me moved to this country, went through heartbreak and racism in less than a month. God abeg, please be a very strong shield 🙏🏾. They said what doesnt kill us makes us stronger, I’m holding unto that," she wrote.

Content of breakup message

In the text, her now ex-lover admitted that breaking up with her has been the hardest thing he had done.

He sincerely apologised to her and took responsibility for the crash of their relationship. In his words:

"Babe.

"This has been the most difficult thing for me to do.

"I totally understand and respect.

"With everything inside of me, I am thoroughly sorry that we got to this point.

"This is entirely on me.

"And when this conversation comes up between you and friends.

"Please please - this is on me."

People comfort the lady

Ofie_Esq said:

"Sending Hugs, Rooting for you."

Cheebabe said:

"Happened to me too, it gets better."

debby.oeva said:

"Sending you 🥰 wishing you a lif filled with pure happiness, purpose and great career, and an amazing man when you are healed and ready."

Hair Vendor in Delta State said:

"My goodness😩😩…take heart dear, the Lord Almighty is your shield and strength."

preciousbatlokwa said:

"Sending hugs 🫂! Sorry you had to go through that."

soft_kendra||FOODBLOGGER said:

"Awwwn sending you warm hugs beautiful lady! I’m sure God has a beautiful garden in process for you."

burnasmainchick said:

"That’s how I broke up with my own to when I came to visit him in Canada werey Dey follow other women talk."

