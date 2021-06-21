Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently shared an adorable video of himself singing to his one-year-old daughter, Dejare

The music star recounted how his mother celebrated him on Father’s Day and how it hit him that he is now someone’s dad

AG Baby as he is also called then proceeded to pray for all fathers as he wished them blessings and all the best

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Talented Nigerian music star, Adekunle Gold, was one of the proud celebrity dads to appreciate himself on Father’s Day which took place on June 20, 2021.

The popular singer took to his verified Instagram page to share an adorable video of himself singing to his one-year-old daughter, Adejare.

In the short clip, AG Baby as he is also called was seen singing and clapping for his child while his wife, Simi, was heard supplying the beats and accompaniments in the background.

Adekunle Gold with his daughter, Adejare. Photos: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption of the heart-warming post, Adekunle Gold explained how it hit him that he was now a dad after his mother sent him a Father’s Day post.

The music star then used the opportunity to pray for other fathers as he wished them God’s blessings.

He wrote:

“My mom sent me a “Happy Father’s Day” card on whatsapp this morning and it hits different like I am really someone’s dad!!!! Omo!

Anyways, Blessings to all the fathers out there. Be the best!”

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reactions from fans:

Read some of the comments from fans and colleagues below:

Veeiye:

“Imagine your papa being AG .”

Jay_onair:

“Happy Father’s Day AG! Deja is sha not having it .”

Symplysimi:

“She's just sitting there like she donno you're AG Baby. Smh.”

Forevermaheeda:

“This girl no rate our AG she didn’t dance oo. Happy Father’s Day ❤️.”

Tiwalola__:

“It’s deja for melike wetin this man dey perform .”

Nice one.

Nigerian female celebs celebrate themselves on Father's Day, fans react

Sunday, June 20, 2021 marked Father's Day around the world and millions of people have celebrated their fathers/father figures in their lives.

Divorced mum of two, Mercy Aigbe, seized the opportunity to also celebrate herself on Father's Day.

Interestingly, Aigbe wasn't the only single mother celebrating themselves on Father's Day. Joining her is Tonto Dikeh who took to her page to share some iconic throwback photos from the time she visited her son's school, dressed as a man with made-up 'facial hair' as well.

Several internet users have shared mixed feelings over their posts. Many took to the comment section to criticize the celebrity mum for trying to shine on Father's Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit