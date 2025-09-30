Africa Digital Media Awards

Somtochukwu Maduagwu: How Arise News TV Anchor Died: “Hospital Asking for Identification”
Nigeria

Somtochukwu Maduagwu: How Arise News TV Anchor Died: “Hospital Asking for Identification”

by  Basit Jamiu reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu reportedly died after a hospital allegedly delayed treatment while requesting identification
  • Reuben Abati has called for a full investigation into the hospital’s conduct, describing the situation as deeply troubling
  • The incident has sparked public concern over emergency care protocols and accountability in Nigeria’s healthcare system

The death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, known affectionately as Sommie, has sparked widespread grief and outrage following disturbing revelations about the circumstances surrounding her final moments.

According to her colleagues, Maduagwu was taken to Maitama General Hospital after an incident involving armed robbers who reportedly stormed her residential area in large numbers.

Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu dies after hospital allegedly refused treatment over lack of ID.
Reuben Abati and Arise News team demand probe into hospital that allegedly rejected Sommie Maduagwu. Photo credit: Somtochukwu Maduagwu/Reuben Abati/X
Source: Twitter

Ojy Okpe, speaking on the Arise News Morning Show, alleged that the hospital refused to treat her due to a lack of identification.

“They were not given treatment because of a lack of identification. By the time the person with identification came, she had been taken to the morgue, without any communication,” Okpe said.

Read also

Somtochukwu: Last tweet of Arise TV Anchor who died in Abuja home leaves many devastated

Reuben Abati, also on the Morning Show, called for a full investigation into the hospital’s conduct, stating that the facility should be probed and punished if found culpable.

He expressed condolences to Maduagwu’s family and the Arise News team, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

Ayo Mairo-Ese added, “The hospital failed Sommie,” echoing the sentiment of many who believe the tragedy reflects systemic failures in emergency healthcare protocols.

The incident has reignited public debate over the ethics of hospital admission procedures in Nigeria, particularly in life-threatening situations.

Media professionals and viewers alike continue to mourn the loss of a promising journalist whose life was cut short under harrowing circumstances.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death sparks outrage over emergency care failure and hospital identification policy.
Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s death sparks outrage over emergency care failure and hospital identification policy. Photo credit: Somtochuwu Maduagwu/X
Source: Instagram

Who is Somtochukwu Maduagwu?

Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie, was a vibrant and respected anchor at Arise News TV, where she brought clarity, poise, and professionalism to her broadcasts.

Known for her articulate delivery and engaging presence, she quickly became a familiar face to viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

Read also

Man who took ARISE TV anchor and security officer to hospital after robbery attack shares details

Her work reflected a deep commitment to journalistic integrity and public service, earning admiration from colleagues and audiences alike.

Sommie’s untimely death has left a profound void in the media landscape, sparking widespread grief and reflection. Tributes have poured in from across the industry, with many remembering her as a rising star whose potential was tragically cut short.

Her passing has also ignited calls for accountability in emergency healthcare, following reports that a hospital allegedly delayed treatment while requesting identification.

As the Arise News team mourns her loss, Sommie’s legacy endures in the impact she made during her career and the lives she touched.

Arise News

Arise News is a global television news network headquartered in Nigeria, known for its in-depth coverage of African and international affairs. Launched with a mission to present African perspectives to a global audience, the channel offers a mix of news, current affairs, business, politics, and cultural programming.

Read also

Late Arise TV reporter Somtochukwu's WhatsApp chat With activist surfaces online after her death

It has earned a reputation for high production standards, featuring seasoned broadcasters and analysts.

Arise News operates across major cities including London, New York, Johannesburg, and Lagos, and is widely recognised for its flagship programmes such as the Arise News Morning Show. The network continues to shape discourse on key global issues.

Facts about Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a rising star in Nigerian journalism and a fierce advocate for social justice, tragically lost her life in an armed robbery in Abuja on 29 September 2025.

Known to many as “Sommie,” her journey from beauty queen to barrister and broadcast journalist left an indelible mark on the media landscape.

Source: Legit.ng

