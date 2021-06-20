Nollywood star, Mercy Aigbe recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate herself on Father's Day for playing both roles as a parent

Former actress turned humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, also took to her page to celebrate with throwback photos from the time she dressed as a man to her son, Andre's school

Several Nigerians have reacted to the post with mixed feelings as some people believe the celebrity mums shouldn't take the spotlight

Sunday, June 20, 2021 marked Father's Day around the world and millions of people have celebrated their fathers/father figures in their lives.

The mums celebrated themselves on Father's Day. Photo credit: @mercyaigbe, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Divorced mum of two, Mercy Aigbe, seized the opportunity to also celebrate herself on Father's Day.

According to the movie star, this was because she is playing the role of both a father and a mother to her two children.

Addressing her critics, she wrote:

"Please no one should come and tell me how I shouldn’t take the shine off Fathers oh! (Fatherhood is beyond just impregnating a woman, if you are a man and do not perform your responsibilities towards your kids, Biko you ain’t fit to be called a Father and that’s on Period!!!!)... So, Since I am playing the dual role in my children’s lives, allow me celebrate myself everyday! Cos it’s not easy!"

See her post below:

Interestingly, Aigbe wasn't the only single mother celebrating themselves on Father's Day. Joining her is Tonto Dikeh who took to her page to share some iconic throwback photos from the time she visited her son's school, dressed as a man with made-up 'facial hair' as well.

She captioned:

"Happy Father's Day. It's Mr Mom AKA Mama de Papa."

See screenshot of her post below:

Tonto celebrated herself on Father's Day. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Several internet users have shared mixed feelings over their posts. Many took to the comment section to criticize the celebrity mum for trying to shine on Father's Day.

Read comments below:

chiefoluwaabudu:

"Here we go again... Can't father's just celebrate this day without any issues?"

youngalhaji84:

"They have started you people should just carry both the mother's and father's day celebrations. We no do again."

thurheeb88:

"Una don dey mad, you people celebrate mothers day more than 20 times in a year but you wouldn't let men celebrate father's day just once in a year just because you are a single mother... I know so many men that take care of their children too but they never drag mother's day with you women... Enough of this nonsense... What robiss."

debbyme_28:

"Everyday same story…Are you the only one doing mother and father’s duties alone…where you forced..abeg find rest"

ouchcleo:

"But why can't women allow the men celebrate today in peace. Must we all drag today again with the men. I'm yet to see a man shouting happy mother's day to me for playing dual role. Or re we saying we don't have single dad's who re doing exceptionally well in their kids lives. Make una rest abeg. Every year she will come to remind us of how she is playing both role. Most of us lost our dads at a young age, our moms practically raised us up to who we re today, they don't go about singing to to everyone and anywhere. If u no raise ur pikin who will. No be you born them. Mercy rest abeg."

myzz_ann:

"father’s day will always be dramatic."

There is nothing wrong

Below are reactions from people in support of the movie stars celebrating themselves on Father's Day.

simplytoyosi:

"Not a lie, a lot of mothers are also fathers."

mis_tyra08:

"Happy fathers to my mum and all the single mothers out there... it’s not easy raising kids alone "

teeto_olayeni:

"Na woman wey born pikin fit really tell you if the father of her child is responsible or not....Allow them celebrate themselves if they are the ones playing both the role of a mother and a father."

estah_o:

"You people should just leave this woman alone. Na she know wetin she dey face and wetin she don face."

ykflawal:

"Poko jst knows how to break their necks every father's day, she no send anybody, she be like if it bothers you too much hug transformer"

lynnetterubymitchell:

"She’s single handedly raising her son - she’s trying to prove a point that some men are deadbeat fathers! It’s can’t be easy being a single Mum raising kids on your own!!! Happy fathers day to you @tontolet ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

More

A few hours ago, Tonto Dikeh took to social media to send an interesting message to her haters about God's love for her.

Sharing a stunning new photo of herself rocking a lovely black dress, the actress who had a cheeky expression on her face, accompanied the photo with a caption directed at people who don't like her.

According to the film star, if one has a problem with her, they should take it up with God as no one can come to her without going through God.

Source: Legit