Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, has taken to social media to reveal what one of her pet dogs did to her bathroom

In the post, the dark-furred pet is seen standing by the toilet with toilet paper scattered on the bathroom floor

This comes a few hours after the disk jockey and musician left social media users excited with a video with heavyweight champ, Anthony Joshua

Barely a few weeks into dog motherhood, DJ Cuppy appears to be dealing with some challenges involving her dogs and boundaries.

The musician, some weeks ago, adopted two pet dogs. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In a recent Instagram post, the billionaire daughter and singer shared a photo of her bathroom littered with toilet paper -courtesy of one of her dogs.

The photo shows the dark-furred puppy standing right at the 'crime scene' staring into the camera.

Sharing the photo, Cuppy captioned:

"As a mother, what do I do now? @DuFuPoms"

A pink wedding?

Ever since singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy became a mum to her Pomeranian dogs, Dudu and Funfun, she has shown them off at every opportunity on social media.

In a recent post, DJ Cuppy shared on Instagram, the two dogs met popular boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

Taking to the caption, the singer simply announced that Joshua met her babies, and at the end of the video, they planted kisses on each other's cheeks. The video sparked reactions online.

DJ Cuppy's dogs live better than her

In posts she shared via her Instagram story channel, the singer was spotted giving one of her babies, Funfun a stomach rub while his brother Dudu looked on in anticipation.

Cuppy made sure to note that Dudu gets jealous a lot and both dogs live a better life than her.

In another post, she shared a photo where she was giving Funfun a stomach rub and reiterated how much she was enjoying being a mum to her fur babies.

