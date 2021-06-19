Senator Barnabas Gemade wants to be the Benue state governor in 2023, a year when he will be 74 years old

The septuagenarian says the north-central state needs an elderly politician like himself to steer its ship

Gemade is a former national chairman of the PDP, former SDP governorship candidate, and a former senator

Makurdi - Senator Barnabas Gemade has formally declared his intention to contest the Benue gubernatorial election come 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Sun newspaper reports that Gemade made his intention known before the Jerchira traditional council at the Tor Jerchira’s palace in Vandeikya, Vandeikya local government area of Benue state.

Gemade, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, asked for their prayers and support to enable him win.

Barnabas Gemade says he will contest for Benue state governor in 2023. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

According to him, he decided to visit the traditional council to officially inform them about his interest, and why he is in the race at this time.

Gemade makes case for an elderly state governor

Gemade, 72, said there was a need for an elderly person with a great wealth of experience to be at the helm of affairs to confront the times and challenges currently plaguing the state.

His words:

“If given the mandate to govern, my concern will be to revamp and return the lost glory, culture, and values of Tiv and the entire Benue people.

“Running after past governments won’t at all be my priority because I don’t see that as development, but I would rather ensure to revamp the state which is my watchword and my agenda.”

Gemade was the governorship aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party in the 2019 guber poll in the north-central state.

Despite his advanced age and the likely eyebrows it will raise, Senator Gemade still has loyal supporters in Benue state.

Ordue Adzandeh, one of the supporters of the senator, wrote on his Facebook page:

“Yes, you are old, yet so prepared. You have distinguished yourself. lead us let us follow.”

In a related development, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has unveiled six likely gubernatorial aspirants of the PDP in 2023.

The Benue governor introduced the aspirants on Sunday, June 13, in Gboko during the defection of notable Benue APC politicians, Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba, and their supporters, to the PDP.

Among the aspirants is the spokesman of the governor, Terver Akase, and Titus Uba, Speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the acting national chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, June 17 received the report of the screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra state governorship aspirants.

The committee screened fourteen (14) aspirants among which were Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba; Dr. George N. Moghalu and Hon. Azuka Uche Okwuosa.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 and the APC has been boasting of its chances in the forthcoming polls.

Source: Legit.ng