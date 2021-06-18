All is now set for the ruling All Progressives Congress to conduct a primary election in Anambra state

14 chieftains of the party have been unveiled as the aspirants who will slug out at the exercise ahead of the guber race

Among those listed are Senator Andy Uba and a former ranking official of the party, Dr. George Moghalu

FCT, Abuja - The acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, June 17 received the report of the screening committee for the party’s 2021 Anambra state governorship aspirants.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the party.

The election is scheduled for Saturday, November 6 and the APC has been boasting of its chances in the forthcoming polls.

The report of the committee is expected to be submitted to the APC national chairman, Mai Bala Buni.

Source: Facebook

Committee settled for 14 party chieftains

The committee screened fourteen (14) aspirants among which were Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba; Dr. George N. Moghalu and Hon. Azuka Uche Okwuosa.

Submitting the report at the APC national secretariat, the chairman of the screening committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike said the committee conducted its assignment with patriotism.

He also thanked the party leadership for the opportunity given to members of the committee to carryout the exercise.

Party to act on aspirants list

Premium Times reports that the party's national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe received the report on behalf of the national chairman.

He also thanked the screening committee for serving the party, adding that the report will be sent to the national chairman immediately.

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly has been declared the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

Ubah was on Thursday, June 17, cleared by the YPP national leadership in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The development came hours after Ubah arrived at the YPP's national headquarters in Abuja for screening.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that barely five months to the conduct of the Anambra governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to find its root in the state.

There was palpable fear among PDP members recently following the emergence of two chairmen of the party in the state.

An Abuja high court had removed the current state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, and ruled that Ejike Oguebego should take his position causing further ripples in the party.

