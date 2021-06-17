Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government of failing in its duties to Nigerians

The politician explained why it would be wrong to hold state governors responsible for the security in their respective states

The Rivers state governor also faulted the federal government for borrowing money from foreign nations

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Etche, Rivers state - The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never pay a visit to the presidential villa to ask President Muhammadu Buhari for help over one problem or the other.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 15, when speaking at inaugurating a road project in Etche Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers state.

Wike says the APC administration has not performed well. Photo: Femi Adesina/ Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

He accused the president of shifting the responsibility of securing Nigerians to governors, PM News reported.

Wike claims the Buhari administration lacks strategy

In a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his spokesperson, the governor was also quoted as saying that the Buhari administration lacks the strategy to restore peace across the country.

Wike said some governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were in the habit of running to the presidential villa when they are supposed to stay in their states and attends to the needs of the people they govern.

He said:

“Mr President should have come out openly and said, my APC governors, stop worrying me. Go back to your states and do your work. On that, I support him.

“Thank God, Mr President knows that I am not one of those that go to visit him over one problem or the other. I, as the governor of Rivers under PDP, you’ll never find me there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governor says Buhari is the commander-in-chief

According to The Cable, Wike said the federal government should admit that it can no longer fulfil promises made to Nigerians, and strive to lead the country out of its present challenges.

He said Buhari is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and is solely responsible for securing the country.

Reuben Abati insists President Buhari is in charge

Meanwhile, a former spokesman to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country contrary to speculations by some Nigerians.

Abati noted that after his interaction with Buhari during his interview with Arise TV on Thursday, June 10, he concluded that the president is in control.

Abati, who was among the team that spoke to the president, said the interview proved that Buhari is in the know of things in the country.

Source: Legit Nigeria