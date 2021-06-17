The controversy surrounding rotational presidency within the ruling All Progressives Congress is still on

One of the respected chieftains of the governing party, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, says it is more of a moral issue

According to the former Kano state governor, though not embedded in the APC rules, zoning should be adopted by the party

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has urged the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to field a southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023.

Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state and serving senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District made the statement in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, June 16.

Senator Shekarau (middle) has advocated for power shift to southern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Senator Ibrahim Shekarau

Rotational presidency as a moral issue

According to him, the idea for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to a southerner is to ensure justice and fairness.

He, however, admitted that rotational presidency is not written in the APC’s constitution, but said it is the best way to go to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

His words:

“I am of the opinion that, we should exercise patience and bring our brothers from the south close to us.

“You see, the north alone cannot produce the votes enough for the president. Likewise the South, it is only when we come together. Violating this arrangement will further divide Nigerians. Some will feel neglected or rejected.”

Political balance needed in Nigeria for peace to reign

Speaking earlier to Channels Television on the same issue, Senator Shekarau has said Nigeria’s next president should come from the south if the nation must attain political balance.

He said by 2023, President Buhari would have completed eight years in office and it is only fair for a southerner to take over from the incumbent.

Meanwhile, a group, Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has urged Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to consider joining the 2023 presidential race.

While calling on Osinbajo to declare interest in the 2023 race, the All Progressives Congress support group, appealed to the former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw his presidential bid.

Addressing reporters in Abuja including a Legit.ng reporter on behalf of members drawn from the six geo-political zones, PCG’s national coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed and national secretary, Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia pledged the group’s preparedness for the 2023 polls.

In a related development, the Buhari Media Organisation has accused a former Nigerian leader of plotting to force President Buhari to resign before 2023.

The pro-Buhari group made the allegation in a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja.

The group claimed that a former president whose name was not mentioned and some other conspirators are behind the plot.

