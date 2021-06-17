A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has blasted the people advocating for a Yoruba nation

According to the former minister, what Nigeria needs is restructuring where every region will be treated with fairness

Meanwhile, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other politicians to work for those that elected them

A message has been sent to Yoruba nation agitators - "Your agitation, apart from being laughable is in the extreme. In fact, it will not stand."

The message was sent by Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former minister of transportation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Guardian Newspaper reports.

Chief Ebenezer Babatope says Yoruba agitation laughable. Oyo Affairs

Source: Facebook

According to him, fighting for a Yoruba nation is a misplaced priority. He said people should be fighting for a Nigeria that guarantees fairness and freedom of expression, where all tribes will have equal rights and opportunities.

He said it is necessary to restructure the country because this could give equal rights and freedom to all tribes in the country.

Going further, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be fair to all tribes in the country and be above partisan politics.

He disclosed this while featuring on a weekly radio show, ‘Ayekooto on Radio’ on Lagelu 96.7 FM, Felele, Ibadan, in Oyo state, Inside Oyo reports.

Shelve the idea, Obasanjo tells secession agitators

In another report, Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo says although Nigerians would fare better staying together than breaking up, the nation’s unity should not be at ‘any cost’.

The former president stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor (NIS) organised by the Ogun chapter of the Body of Fellows of the NIS.

Legit.ng gathered that the ex-president called on agitators for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea and work for the oneness of the country. He said it is better for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation than for each tribe to go its separate way.

Obasanjo, others to meet in Abuja

Meanwhile, a group of Nigerian elder statesmen tagged the Interfaith Initiatives for Peace has convened a meeting to discuss “pressing issues” in the country.

The group is jointly led by Obasanjo, Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto; Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, and John Onaiyekan, former Catholic archbishop of Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that a meeting was scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 10, at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

