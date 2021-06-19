Nigerian Rapper Illbliss has narrated the challenges the family faced before they had their daughter

According to him, medical professionals said the baby will not survive a premature birth, advising termination

With God on their side, the baby came, stayed in ICU, and recovered, putting all earlier medical opinion to shame

Popular Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has taken to Instagram on Friday, June 18, to celebrate his daughter’s birthday who they had under very trying circumstances.

The water broke unexpectedly

He revealed that on May 29, 2020, his wife’s water broke before the expected day of delivery and medical professionals advised them to terminate the pregnancy because it would be so unsafe to have the baby at 23 weeks old.

Illbliss said that despite the fact that his wife had “lost all her amniotic fluid” and there was already a rupture, they never stopped fighting.

The future seemed bleak

The music star said after a second opinion was sought, the baby finally came on June 18, 2020, and had to spend several months in the ICU.

The rapper said his daughter fought so hard as God stood with her. He stated that they are so lucky to have her.

A part of his post read:

"The joy you bring to our lives can never be described with words. You are a very Special Child, and our God Almighty will continue to bless and protect you. You will grow into greatness.We are raising you absolutely in God's image. Happy Birthday my Child."

Read his full post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cobhamsasuquo said:

"Congratulations king and happy birthday to the special one."

lucy___q said:

"Awwn she will be Great, happy birthday obele Nwanne m."

avana.photography said:

"Happy 1st birthday precious beautiful one."

anthonyiwuozor said:

"Happy birthday Princess, God knew you before you were conceived. You will live to fulfil his purpose on earth."

_e_m_z__ said:

"Happy birthday to her! I was listening to Idiche yesterday, and that line about "cut the umbilical" was straight up prophecy. God bless the family."

