A man, Shamsideen Ali, finally got what he has been pursuing for many months as he was offered a fellowship

Shamsideen said that his resilience of not backing down after over 20 applications and several interviews paid off

The man who is now a fellow with the Office of Translational Research told people never to surrender easily

A man, Shamsideen Ali, has taken to LinkedIn to relive how God helped him throughout the journey of completing his master's and PhD programmes.

In recent times, Shamsideen has been trying hard to get into a fellowship programme. All his efforts writing over 20 applications and attending more than 30 interviews were abortive as they ended in rejections.

The man said he is happy he never gave up on the quest. Photo source: LinkedIn/ Shamsideem Ali

The reward finally came

As a reward for his endurance, fate smiled on him and he finally got a fellowship in the Office of Translational Research in America as a regulatory science fellow.

The man, therefore, advised his LinkedIn followers not to give up on their dreams, saying:

“To anyone that didn’t get a fellowship or residency this year. DO NOT GIVE UP, KEEP PUSHING AND STRIVING. Keep this at the back of your mind; 'When one door closes, another one opens'."

Shamsideen appreciated all the support he got from his family and mentors over the years as he worked at bettering his career.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Sandra Olk said:

"Congratulations Sham! You have done amazingly and will continue to do more amazing work!"

Patrick Ndungu said:

"Congratulations on your graduation and all the best as you start your new chapter in life."

Esther Majekodunmi said:

"Congrats to you my friend. I am so proud of you."

Kimberly McCarter said:

"Congratulations Shams!!!! So happy for you!!! This is only the beginning."

Yonatan Gebre said:

"Well done Dr. Shamsideen. Proud of you bro. All the best in your career."

