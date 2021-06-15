A couple whose name remained unknown as at the time of writing this report welcomed children after more than a two-decade wait

Faith Elvis Ovie, who is related to the couple, appreciated God as she said the Almighty gave them double as a reward for their patience

Nigerians who commented on the kids' photos sent in messages of congratulations, wishing the new babies well

A Nigerian couple now has every reason to smile again after they had their first set of children. They waited for more than 20 years for the blessing.

The development was announced by a family member, Faith Elvis Ovie, on Facebook on Saturday, June 12.

Nigerians said that the couple demonstrated the virtue of patience. Photo source: Faith Elvis Ovie

For the wait, they got double

Many people congratulated the family for the blessing. Faith said God doubled their blessings with the twins, giving them a boy and a girl.

One of the photos she shared on the platform shows the woman when she was still pregnant. Other snaps displayed the newborn twins.

In conversation with Legit.ng, Elvis gave the names of the parents as Justice Onadaipe and Mary Onadaipe. She revealed the couple stay in Warri, Delta state.

On how the parents reacted to the news, the family member disclosed that the husband has stopped going to work out of great happiness.

Elvis confirmed that the couple indeed waited for 21 years before they became parents.

Her post read:

"Congratulations uncle God is indeed wonderful after 21 years of marriage God has put a smile on ur face God even double it, twins; a boy and a girl."

See the Facebook post below:

God is indeed faithful

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Another couple celebrated

Source: Legit