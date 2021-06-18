A young medical student known on Twitter as Goodness Adeosun has showcased her hustle as a shoemaker with pride

The lady recently shared a video of herself creating a shoe from scratch to show how she goes about it

Social media users marvelled at her skill and ability as demonstrated in the video, many thought she was inspiring

Goodness Adeosun, a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter with the handle @GoodnessAdeosun and on Instagram as @gudie_designs is a known shoemaker.

However, the young lady has confirmed on her Twitter account that she is also a medical student who runs the shoemaking venture to support herself.

In a recent video she shared, the lady captured the entire process that she goes through to make shoes right from the beginning to end under her brand, Gudie.

Heartwarming reactions

The video that got the attention of several thousands of people online gathered many interesting comments, some of which can be seen below:

@granddmeisterr said:

"I like to support you by buying one of your shoe for someone. Please kindly pick one of your follower and dm me your account details. Well done."

@EzemaErnest mentioned:

"Pls send out proposals to schools especially boarding and missionary secondary schools. Strike deal and lobby them to produce customized Cortina, and back to school shoes. If one click others go follow. Well-done."

@TMGofLagos indicated:

"Very soon the Feds will come for this girl and tag her products as sub standard shoes cos it’s not from somewhere in Paris and America. Govt ain’t fund innovations yet discriminating our efforts from Foreign. Now you see why there is no growth, they love foreign more than us."

