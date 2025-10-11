Singer Teni, in a viral video on social media, shared why she stopped giving out money on Fridays

The Money crooner also recounted her experience with an individual who approached her for financial assistance on Friday

Teni's reason for not giving out money on Friday has since sparked debate on social media

Popular singer and songwriter Teniola Apata, well known as Teni, has left people talking after opening up on the reason she stopped giving people money on Fridays.

According to Teni, in a viral video, she stopped giving out money on weekends because people often spend it on pepper soup rather than using it for meaningful things.

“I no dey give anybody money on Friday. No no no! If you give person money on Friday, them go use your money go chop pepper soup," she said in the video.

Teni shares personal experience

The singer recounted her experience that birthed her new “Friday rule.”

Teni disclosed that she once gave an individual money after they claimed to need financial assistance to start a business.

She, however, later found out that the person used it to buy a large plate of catfish pepper soup.

“I just weak,” she said laughing. “The person say e wan do business. Next thing, e go eat pepper soup with my money. Since then, I no dey give anybody money for Friday again.”

Teni also advised that it was better to help financially on Mondays, when people still have their goals at heart.

The video of Teni sharing why she stopped giving out money on Fridays is below:

Reactions to Teni's advice

The singer's advice has stirred mixed reactions on social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

lifeofgrace24 said:

"Haa give me. I want to cook a pot of stew for the weekend. E don red for my side."

kennedyexcel said:

"E good as the person use the money chop catfish pepper soup than using the money to play sporty bet."

_chukwuamaka_ commented:

"But why you go give person money still dey monitor?"

chayomacutestmumof4 wrote:

"I have a friend that thinks the same. He doesn't pay any artisan that works for him on Fridays. He feels they will not do the job but use the money for weekend obleee,"

godwin_tonero said:

"Me no dey accept billing’s for Friday or weekends . I go dey suffer dey pack shifts up and down just to send you money to carry woman or go jaye."

esan_doctor reacted:

"Something wen he for use take carry 2 sure odds, over 0.5, E go Dey buy pepper soup."

ras_pisces101 said:

"Na true, make nobody ask me money on Friday."

